Bishop San’s Retirement Letter

The Office of the Bishop

Episcopal Diocese of Easton

November 15, 2024

My Siblings in Christ:

In the Book of Revelation the anointed one says, “See I am making all things new.” (21:5) Likewise, the prophet Isaiah writes with a similar focus, “I am about to do a new thing; now it springs forth, do you perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” (43:19).

The evangelist and prophet are both pointing to the new day with optimism and hope. Both of these servants of God are reassuring the people that the time of uncertainty and disillusionment is about to give way to a new vision. The message of God’s redeeming love for the future glory of the people is unfolding. The challenging work of restoration and revitalization that began in the preceding years has shown healthy results.

Also, in transition leadership, hope and new beginning are remarkable gifts to be pursued and eagerly anticipated. In the holy name of Jesus, my Savior and in thanksgiving to God for the ministry we share in the Diocese of Easton, God’s little gem on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, it is with humble gratitude that I wish to inform you, my beloved siblings, of my decision to resign/retire as your bishop effective Fall of 2026. This decision to retire has come with much joy, gratitude and contentment for the many blessings my family and I have received from God. The call to serve the church is a unique and particular gift in collaboration with God’s Spirit and the faithful’s permission and support.

Pursuant to Article XI.3 the Standing Committee is the canonical diocesan body authorized to execute the overall procedures and processes to search for and make nominations for the election of a bishop.

The Standing Committee, Diocesan Chancellor and bishop met with the Right Rev. Todd Ousley, Bishop for Pastoral Development in October to begin discerning the many facets associated with the process of calling the next bishop. In the coming days the Standing Committee will be issuing a communication to the diocese relating to its work.

As part of the process, my wife and I attended the Conference of Orderly Transition for Bishops and Spouses sponsored by the College for Bishops in October where we received excellent guidance and support.

As your bishop, I would like to reassure the diocesan family of the health and wellness of the diocese. I will continue to serve faithfully in my role as Bishop and Ecclesiastical Authority of the diocese. My office will be working with parishes to schedule my final pastoral visitations to our churches in 2025 and 2026 before the election of the XII Bishop.

My beloved, these are exciting times for our diocese. I have had the privilege and honor of serving while witnessing the faith, love and commitment of the faithful for the past eight (8) years. The Diocese of Easton has all the necessary composition of resources, both human and otherwise, to move successfully in this direction. As such, I have every reason to believe God will send a good and faithful servant to lead you in the next chapter of your life as a church under the reign of God. We are eternally grateful to God who calls and equips us for the task ahead under the eternal power of the Spirit. My beloved, be reassured that our diocese is an extremely healthy and viable diocese and for that we are eternally grateful to God who calls and equips for the work ahead.

I share this news also with a very heavy heart grieving at the thought of transition from a family that Lynn and I have come to love, serve, and pray for daily. Both of us have come to embody the spirit of the Eastern Shore and the Diocese of Easton. I am grateful to the faithful of the diocese who have been a good and devoted team. The creative and adaptive work we have engaged in together has been risky and daunting at times but filled with hope and bearing much fruit for kingdom-building. Let us never lose sight of the fact that also during this time, we navigated the worst health and safety crisis in one hundred (100 years) re: COVID 19. We did so as a united body. As a diocese we have emerged a far better equipped, adaptive, creative and vibrant faithful missional church with much to thank God for. Through it all, in our times of both challenge and prosperity, Jesus has walked with us and guided our hearts.

We are the Easter Sunday Diocese, to quote one of my colleague Bishops, “the touchstone of our faith is the proximity of our risen savior, making all things new at all times. Isaiah invites us to wade in the living streams of God’s never ending creative work”. Salvation history continues to reveal that God redeems God’s Church at all times in all seasons. Jesus is alive and the church on the Eastern Shore is living into his command “to go make disciples of all…”

Together in Christ’s love and service,

The Right Rev. Santosh K. Marray, D. Min., D. D.

XI Bishop of Easton